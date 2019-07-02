Study ranks Alabama, Florida, Mississippi drivers among the worst

** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY FEB. 20 AND THEREAFTER ** Traffic moves along SR-60 during rush hour Friday afternoon Feb. 11, 2005, in Brandon, Fla. Florida’s is the nation’s third fastest growing state with a population of 17.4 million. And growing just as fast are concerns with overcrowded roads and schools and taxed water and sewer systems. Urban sprawl has become an issue as housing developments sprout on farm and rural lands statewide. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

(WFLA) – Another ranking to start off another week, although being ranked one states with the worst drivers is less than flattering.

SmartAsset, a consumer website, ranked Mississippi the worst state, Alabama as the 2nd worst state, Florida as the 4th worst, when it comes to poor drivers.

SmartAsset used four metrics to find the states with the worst drivers in the country.

According to the study, for the second year in a row, Mississippi claims the title of state with the worst drivers in the country. Just 76.30% of the drivers are insured, the second-lowest rate in the study. Mississippi has the eighth-highest for driving-related tickets, according to Google Trends data. Fatalities in Mississippi, 1.69 people die per 100 million vehicle miles driven, which ties with Kentucky for the second-highest rate in the study. However, there are 3.72 DUI incidents per thousand drivers

Alabama had the sixth-lowest percentage of insured drivers, just 81.60% in the study. There are 1.82 DUI incidents per 1,000 drivers, the sixth-lowest rate for this metric in the study. But there are 1.56 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles driven, though, and that is the sixth-highest rate overall. Google Trends data shows that Alabama also has the fourth-highest rate of searches for driving-related offenses such as speeding and traffic tickets.

Using the percentage of drivers who are insured, the number of driving under the influence (DUI) arrests per 1,000 drivers, the number of fatalities per 100,000 vehicle miles driven and how often residents google terms like “traffic ticket” or “speeding ticket,” the website found Florida has the lowest percentage of insured drivers on the road, at 73.30 percent. The DUI rate is the eighth-lowest in the country at 2.17 incidents per 1,000 drivers, but Florida has the 11th highest rate of searches for traffic-related tickets. The Sunshine State also has one of the highest fatality rates per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

The top three state with the worst drivers, as determined by SmartAsset, are Mississippi, Alabama and California.



