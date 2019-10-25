Students learn about safe driving during ALDOT driving summit

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — During the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Driving Summit held Thursday in Troy, not only did students learn about new driving rules in Alabama, but they also learned about some of the old rules of the road.

The course is set up as if the driver had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

“We’re out here to try to prevent vehicle accidents and homicides and things involving driving under the influence of alcohol,” Lt. David Hall of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

The students put on goggles that altered their vision to resemble impaired driving. Through the makeshift course, cones were set up to represent people.

“There’s serious side of this and that’s what we explain to after it’s over, look you just killed four people when you run over those four cones and you’re going to prison.”

The students also got see what happens when someone is rushed to the emergency room after being in a crash.

“Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in this country,” said Allison Green of the Alabama Department of Transportation.

According to the National Safety Council, half of all teenagers in the U.S. will be involved in a car crash before they graduate high school.

Green said it’s never too early to start teaching good driving habits.

“With your key to drive, we want students to learn important things like buckling up as soon as they get in the car and to not drive distracted,” she said. “That is becoming a hug issue on our roads.”

This is the fifth year for the driving summit.

