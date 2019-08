IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s the play that will have a lot of people talking today. Central Clay’s Tim Kiser scored on a 55-yard touchdown on the final play of Thursday night’s preseason exhibition game against Shades Valley. Kizer has Fragile-X syndrome.

It is a genetic condition that causes a range of developmental problems. It is usually more severe for boys than girls.

With the touchdown, Central Clay County won the jamboree.