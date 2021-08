PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- D Street will be closed at West Cervantes Street at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, for drainage work. The road will be closed for about three days.

Drivers can use adjacent side streets to access West Cervantes Street.

The work is part of a $7 million construction project to improve pedestrian safety along a 2.2-mile section of West Cervantes Street, from Dominguez Street to A Street. Planned improvements include constructing seven lighted midblock crosswalks, ADA-compliant ramps, and a wider multiuse path. New traffic signals will be added at four intersections and existing signals will be enhanced with upgraded pedestrian features.