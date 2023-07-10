Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been corrected to reflect the number of cars towed. We apologize for the error.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police Department followed and disrupted street racers around the city in a Friday night operation.

According to a news release, Baton Rouge Police uniformed officers, Street Crimes Division, the Special Response Team, and detectives were part of the project.

Street racers reportedly were blocking several streets and disrupting traffic in multiple locations to do stunt driving.

The operation lasted from about 7 p.m. Friday, July 7 to 3 a.m. Saturday, July 8. Around 11 p.m., a large number of officers met racers in a parking lot at Capital Area Technical College, 3250 North Acadian Thruway East.

BRPD said they towed 26 vehicles, made a felony arrest, and seized one gun.

Police also issued: