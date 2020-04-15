Storm relief effort complicated by Coronavirus

Bags of recovered clothing rest on what remains of the floor in Mama D’s Bar and Grill in Bassfield, Miss., Monday, April 13, 2020. The business was one of many in Mississippi destroyed by one of a number of tornadoes, Sunday afternoon and evening. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The coronavirus pandemic is complicating relief work after storms killed more than 30 people across the South.

Baptist volunteers aren’t holding the hands of people whose homes were wrecked by dozens of tornadoes. And the American Red Cross is lining up hotel rooms rather than mass shelters for homeless families to guard against spreading the virus.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the storms made it harder to stop the spread, and the virus is making it harder to deal with the tornado aftermath. Preliminary assessments show more than two dozen twisters hit the region Sunday and Monday.