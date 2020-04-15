Storm relief effort complicated by Coronavirus

State / Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Bags of recovered clothing rest on what remains of the floor in Mama D’s Bar and Grill in Bassfield, Miss., Monday, April 13, 2020. The business was one of many in Mississippi destroyed by one of a number of tornadoes, Sunday afternoon and evening. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The coronavirus pandemic is complicating relief work after storms killed more than 30 people across the South.

Baptist volunteers aren’t holding the hands of people whose homes were wrecked by dozens of tornadoes. And the American Red Cross is lining up hotel rooms rather than mass shelters for homeless families to guard against spreading the virus.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the storms made it harder to stop the spread, and the virus is making it harder to deal with the tornado aftermath. Preliminary assessments show more than two dozen twisters hit the region Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories