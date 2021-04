UPDATE 8:30 AM: There are several road closures in Thomasville according to local officials:

Due to extremely heavy rain last night, Bassetts Creek is flooding and still rising. -Dummy Line Road (Dirt Portion) is closed due to flooding-Rural Road is closed just West of Near Norfolk Southern Railroad due to flooding. We continue to monitor Dummy Line Road Near U.S. 43....the water continues to rise rapidly and could flood that area or roadway soon.