CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — With the first round of severe weather we are getting reports of hail before dawn. We were sent an image of hail out of Clarke County. The image comes from Barlow Bend in Clarke County.

Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite says a roof was blown off of a storage building in Gainestown. Waite says a few trees and powerlines are reported down in the county along with a lot of rain.