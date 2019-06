HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) -- It’s the moment baseball fans across North Alabama have been waiting for! Thursday night the world finally got to see what the Rocket City Trash Pandas will be wearing when they hit those home runs.

There are five inaugural uniforms. There are two home uniforms, two road uniforms, and one salute to the military uniform. WZDX Sports Director Mo Carter modeled the regular road uniform for the crowd Thursday.