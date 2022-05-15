LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Saturday evening when she got into an altercation with associates at a Largo Walmart, according to police.

The Largo Police Department said Asia Sharee McClendon, 29, entered the Walmart on an electric shopping cart when she drove the cart into the store’s displays and knocked off their items.

When associates told McClendon to leave, she cursed at them and told them to “f— off,” according to an affidavit.

Police said McClendon also attacked an associate in the clothing section after he called for law enforcement, hitting him in the face and pushing him. According to the affidavit, the attack was recorded by the store’s cameras.

The 29-year-old was arrested shortly after on charges of simple battery and disorderly conduct.