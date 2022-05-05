ARABI, La. (WGNO)— The St.Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office notified WGNO that a body was found in the Mississippi River in Arabi.

According to St. Bernard Parish deputies, a body was found near the Domino Sugar Chalmette Refinery.

According to a spokeswoman with the Harbor Police Department, the body was recovered around 6:30 p.m. after police received a call about a body in the water.

Harbor police assisted St. Bernard law enforcement officers with the recovery.

WGNO reporter Jordan Lippincott reached out to NOPD to see if the body belonged to one of the missing girls who fell into the river in Algiers Point on Saturday, April 23.

Family members told WGNO that it is the body of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson. NOPD could not confirm.

On Monday morning, the body of the missing 15-year-old, Kevin Poole was found near the Orleans Bywater area.

There are no other details at this time.