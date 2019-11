MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — This fire could have been worse and is a good reminder to be careful with heating as the weather gets colder. Pictures posted by the McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department around midnight show a burned space heater from a home on Testament Lane late Friday night.

The post says the fire was put out by the homeowner before firefighters arrived. The images show a space heater that burned on both ends of the device and burned the wall and ceiling of the room.