Southwest Airlines adds extra flights to Tampa for Super Bowl weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Southwest Airlines announced Monday it has added more flights for fans traveling to Tampa for Super Bowl LV.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, Southwest will be offering two nonstop flights from Kansas City to Tampa. Three more nonstop flights will be available for that Friday.

After the champion is crowned on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium, Southwest will offer three nonstop flights, in addition to connecting and one-stop service, from Tampa International Airport to Kansas City International Airport on Monday, Feb. 8.

Southwest will also offer one nonstop flight plus some connecting and one-stop service on Tuesday, Feb. 9 from TPA to MCI.

For more details on these extra flights or to book your seat, visit Southwest’s website.