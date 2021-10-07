Southern University Law Center partners with esports company to build gaming arena

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Law Center has created a partnership with Esport Supply, an arena design company, to create and build an esports lab for students.

Esport Supply will build the arena with a competitive gaming facility, an audience lounge and an area for recreational gaming. The arena will also include a broadcast media studio.

“This project allows us to create relationships with industry and develop programming not only for SULC students but Southern University students, K-12, and unrepresented communities,” Chris Turner, coordinator of the Southern University Law Center’s Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation and Esports Institute said.

“Our team is excited to support Chris and the impact he is making on his community and the esports ecosystem at large,” Jake Zinn, co-founder and vice president of business development of Esport Supply said.

The design plans and technology assessments have begun. The official launch date is being scheduled and will be released soon, according to an official press release.

“The Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation Gaming and Esports Institute looks forward to the partnership with Esport Supply,” Turner said.

“We are big fans of Southern University Esports coach, Chris Turner, and his commitment to his community for some time now,” Zinn said. We look forward to partnering with Chris and the Southern University Law Center team to build a best-in-class esports facility to help foster opportunities for their students.”

In January, Southern University Laboratory School was the first school in the state to open an esports arena.

Click here to learn more about Esports Supply and its mission to provide dedicated sports venues across the continent.