HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — One person is behind bars after detectives say an abduction and sexual assault occurred on the campus of Southeastern University Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., SUPD received a report of the incident from the area of North Oak Street and West Dakota Street. It was learned that the crimes had happened around 8 o’clock earlier that morning.

The victim told police the suspect produced a firearm during the incident. Police told WGNO the victim is a student at the university.

Around 2:45 Thursday, campus police announced a person had been arrested in connection to the incident, however, their identity has not yet been released.

Police had been searching for a suspect and their vehicle throughout the day after a surveillance photo revealed what appeared to be a white, early 2000s model SUV.

Campus police originally described the suspect as a 5’7 Black male with short twists in his hair. The victim did not know the suspect, according to detectives.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact the Southeastern University Police Department at 985-549-2222.