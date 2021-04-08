South Mississippi sheriff set to run for U.S. House in 2022

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2019 file photo, Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., reacts during a television news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House Ethics Committee is reviewing ethics allegations against Palazzo. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) – A sheriff in south Mississippi says he will challenge U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo in the 2022 Republican primary. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell announced his campaign Wednesday.

He said in a statement that he believes his experience as a law enforcement officer has prepared him to go to Washington to “fight back against those who seek to radically change” the country. Palazzo is a military veteran and former state lawmaker who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010.

Another Republican, Carl Boyanton, has already said he will challenge Palazzo next year. Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District includes Hattiesburg, Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis.