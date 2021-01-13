Sources: US Space Command Headquarters is coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Air Force wants to make Huntsville the home of the US Space Command Headquarters, according to multiple sources into the newsroom.

Huntsville was one of six finalists announced in November. We understand the US Air Force will make an official announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The command is currently set up and running out of Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, which was also a finalist. The other finalists were Joint Base San Antonio in Texas, Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida and Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Governor Kay Ivey’s office says she joined officials with Redstone and Huntsville City on a call with Pentagon officials for the final pitch. This morning, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations Bob Moriarity called Governor Ivey to inform her of Secretary Barbara Barrett’s Space Command Headquarters preferred candidate basing decision.

Ivey released the following statement about the Air Force’s decision:

“I couldn’t be more pleased to learn that Alabama will be the new home to the United States Space Command! “Our state has long provided exceptional support for our military and their families as well as a rich and storied history when it comes to space exploration. This combination only enhances the outstanding relationships we have with the 65 diverse federal agencies on Redstone Arsenal, not to mention the growing presence of the FBI and other federal installations. The bottom line is simple, the Redstone Region is the most natural choice to become home to such an important mission for our country.” Governor Kay Ivey

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is also excited about the announcement. He started his statement by thanking Senator Richard Shelby saying, “As one of our nation’s strongest defense advocates and most knowledgeable leaders in defense matters, Senator Shelby recognized the value of a program that would focus on space assets and threats. It is his vision to protect our country in space with a dedicated command.”

The rest of Battle’s statement reads:

“The site selection team recognized what we know to be true – Huntsville is a natural choice. We are space. We do space. From the Redstone Arsenal installation to the Space and Missile defense assets that are here, Huntsville has been the leader in all thing space since day one. From the 1950s when Explorer I went into space to the birthplace of NASA, space is in our DNA. We have built the space infrastructure and technical expertise to lead this effort. “The site team learned about the Redstone region’s proven track record in relocating military commands to our community. Army Aviation moved here in 1995 and Army Materiel Command moved here in 2011. Our low cost of living and doing business means the country’s tax paying dollar will stretch much farther, providing more valuable resources for our space effort and warfighter. “We look forward to the partnership with U.S. Space Command and pledge to make them a success from day one.” Mayor Tommy Battle

Congressman Robert Aderholt, who represents the fourth district in Alabama, released the following statement about the announcement:

“This decision is not only a good one for North Alabama, but also good for America. Locating the United States Space Command in Huntsville is smart, because it’s already the center of much of our nation’s space, military and strategic command capabilities. It’s also located near Washington; just one hour and 15 minutes by plane. The area also has a high quality, low cost of living for those who will be stationed here as part of the Command.” “Our space program was born, raised and came to greatness from Alabama soil. So, it’s only fitting that the next great incarnation on our leadership in space would be firmly planted here as well.” Rep. Robert Aderholt

Alabama Senator Richard Shelby also released a statement about the annoucement.

“Redstone Arsenal will be the new home to U.S. Space Command. This is outstanding news, not only for our state but also for the Air Force. This long-awaited decision by the Air Force is a true testament to all that Alabama has to offer. Huntsville is the right pick for a host of reasons – our skilled workforce, proximity to supporting space entities, cost-effectiveness, and quality of life, among other things. I am thrilled that the Air Force has chosen Redstone and look forward to the vast economic impact this will have on Alabama and the benefits this will bring to the Air Force,” said Senator Shelby. Sen. Richard Shelby

President Trump established the U.S. Space Command in December 2018 with a memo to the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

The command revised its search for a permanent home earlier in 2020. Redstone Arsenal was also on that previous short list of potential sites.