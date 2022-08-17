TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The son of Orange County Sheriff John Mina was arrested for DUI Saturday after he was found asleep behind the wheel with two open beers, according to reports.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that authorities found 27-year-old Chase Mina “slumped over and asleep” behind the wheel of an SUV. Two beers were also found in the vehicle’s cup holders.

According to WKMG, Chase admitted to having “a little” too much to drink when pressed by officers, who added his speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and he had difficulties standing straight up.

When officers asked if he was okay, Mina reportedly responded, “Living the dream.”

After Chase refused to take a field sobriety test, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to the affidavit.

Following the arrest, Sheriff John Mina released a statement to the media saying, “This is a personal matter involving my adult son, and I expect this case to be handled like any other case through the justice system.”