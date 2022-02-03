GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A Lucedale man was charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly killed his 80-year-old father during a fight Wednesday afternoon.

Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, was charged on Feb. 2 after George County deputies were called to a home at the 100 block of Quail Run Road in Lucedale. When deputies arrived, they found Henry Cornelius Edwards, 80, dead in a vehicle outside the home.

Investigators determined that a fight broke out between Edwards and his father, which resulted in the death of the father.

Edwards was booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility.

The George County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the murder. If you have any information about this or any other crime, call the GCSO at 601-947-4811. You can also call the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or send an anonymous tip by going to the GCSO website or by clicking the clink here.