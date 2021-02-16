Snow Flurries in Clarke County

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Bitterly cold weather isn’t creating many problems for our stretch of the gulf coast. The major roadways are clear. I traveled from central Baldwin County to central Clarke County. You can feel the cold but as far as any winter precipitation that’s hard to find. I went from Foley to Loxley, to Daphne to Mobile, to Mount Vernon to McIntosh, and now Grove Hill. I didn’t see anything until Jackson, Alabama. It was there I started to see the occasional frozen puddle of water and flurries.

Jackson was where I started to see some very faint snowfall. It’s barely visible, it’s not accumulating on the ground right now. As for major roadways: 59 through Baldwin, I-10 between Baldwin and Mobile and Highway 43 from Mobile to Clarke counties are all clear of any driving hazards as far as I can tell before dawn.