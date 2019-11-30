Small Business Saturday in Alabama

Put your money back into your local economy by shopping in your community.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Once Black Friday shopping is over at those big, national retailers, it’s time to take your business back into the community.

Gov. Kay Ivey has declared Saturday as Small Business Saturday here in Alabama. The day celebrates the impact small businesses have on the communities they are in and the state’s economy.

Small Business Saturday is always held the day after Black Friday. It’s a day to shop small and support a business in your neighborhood that employs friends and family.

This is the 10th year Alabama has marked Small Business Saturday.

