Singing River Hospital looking for seasonal nurses

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Singing River Hospital is looking to fill seasonal positions starting Nov. 7 in Jackson County. 

The hospital is looking for registered seasonal nurses to fill surgery, intensive care unit, and emergency room positions during the holidays, according to a Facebook post from Singing River Hospital.   

Nurses will be given a 12-week contract along with competitive pay and flexible scheduling, according to the post. 

Jobs are open at the hospital’s Pascagoula, Gulfport, and Ocean Springs locations, according to the post. 

