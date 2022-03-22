GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office along with the Lucedale Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Larry James Spicer, 70.

Spicer was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday night, March 21, in the area of Jack’s Hardware at the intersection of Cowart Street and Mill Street Extension. Spicer was walking in the direction of Jack’s Hardware after leaving his home on Miss Street Extension.

Spicer was last seen wearing blue jeans and a darker-colored long-sleeve shirt, possibly red or blue. He is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet and weighing around 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Family members stated Spicer has a medical condition that could impair his judgment. If you have any information on Spicer’s whereabouts contact Lucedale Police at 601-947-3261.