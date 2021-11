JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Pascagoula Police responded to a report of shots being fired near Orchard Road and Bayou Casotte Parkway in Pascagoula.

Police are urging people to avoid the area if possible and they are actively investigating the scene, according to a Facebook post from the Pascagoula Police Department.

If you have any information, contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.