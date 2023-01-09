All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units.

Deputies then yelled, “Sheriff’s Office, stop!” at Mitchell and he allegedly fell from his bike, threw down his jacket, and began fleeing on foot. After a short pursuit, Mitchell was placed under arrest and searched by authorities.

During the search, deputies located the following items:

Marijuana

A glass pipe with Meth residue

A loaded .38 Caliber Revolver

Methamphetamine

Ecstacy pills

Mitchell denied ownership of the narcotics and refused to talk to authorities. He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.