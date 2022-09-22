UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, is wanted on a Justice Court warrant for aggravated assault related to a shooting in the Barton community Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Pinkney is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black dreadlocks, and a tattoo that says “Laura” on his right arm.

He may be traveling in a light blue older-model Ford Crown Victoria with a George County license plate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pinkney is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office advises anyone that sees him to immediately call local law enforcement or 911 and provide a vehicle and clothing description, as well as his location or direction of travel.