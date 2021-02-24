Sheriff: Florida man starved 2 dogs to death inside abandoned home

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a 33-year-old Florida man is facing animal abuse charges after he abandoned two dogs that died of starvation.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook video on Wednesday that David Fritsch left two dogs locked in a master bedroom with no food for several weeks. Ivey says the dogs ate chips of wood from furniture, plastic bottles, plastic bags and band-aids in an attempt to stay alive. Investigators were alerted to the situation in January. They found the dogs dead inside the abandoned home.

Fritsch remained in the Brevard County Jail Wednesday. Jail records do not list a lawyer for him.

