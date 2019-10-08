Sheriff: 3-year-old drowns in pond in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a 3-year-old girl died after apparently drowning in a neighbor’s pond.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin tells news outlets that the body of 3-year-old Jalyssa Ingram was found in a pond.

Franklin said foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy will be conducted.

The sheriff said the girl was in the front yard with an aunt and wandered off when the adult briefly looked away. Investigators initially believed the girl may have an abducted.

An investigator and bloodhounds tracked the girl’s scent to the bank of a pond about 175 yards away from the house.

