Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

METAIRIE, La. (AP) – A Louisiana sheriff says three people have died in a shooting at a gun store in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said a person he described as the initial shooter fired inside the Gun Store Outlet in that suburb, strike two people who later died. He said several other individuals then engaged the original suspect, both inside and outside of the building, and one other person also was killed.

The sheriff said two other people were also hit by gunfire and are hospitalized in stable condition. He said there were multiple shooters, either customers or employees, and authorities are trying to piece together information at the scene.