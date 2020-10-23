Severed finger leads to arrest in log splitter theft in Tennessee

State / Regional

by: Gregory Raucoules,

Posted: / Updated:

MARLOW, Tenn. (WATE) — A severed finger pointed deputies to a suspect Thursday during an investigation into a recent theft in Tennessee.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen log splitter at a property where the severed finger was found along with a cell phone, tools and other items.

Detectives found that Hugh Seeber had been dropped off at Methodist Medical Center with a missing finger. The 50-year-old was then transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville for treatment.

Anderson County Detective Sean Flynn met him there, taking the severed finger with him.

Seeber was later charged with felony theft of property.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories