GREENE & GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A line of dangerous storms churned across northwest Florida Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The WKRG News 5 Weather Team tracked the destructive weather, here we’re tracking the damage from the severe weather event.

We will continue to update this story as we confirm additional damage. Check back for updates.

UPDATE 4:24 a.m.: Downed trees and mobile homes were damaged in the heart of the town of McLain.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news. Download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.