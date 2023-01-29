BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Broussard police responded to a burglary at Zoosiana Jan. 29.

According to police, several squirrel monkeys were taken from their habitat around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 29.

All other Zoo animals have been accounted for and their is no concern for public safety at this time, according to Broussard Police.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident are urged to call the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259, LA Department of Wildlife Fisheries or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.