Several school bus routes cancelled in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County School District announced on their Facebook, several school bus routes would be cancelled due to the lack of drivers.

These cancelations are not indefinite and will resume soon.

The school district asks parents to make alternate transportation arrangements for their children to get to school.

The bus routes that have been canceled due to a lack of drivers are as followed:

Bus routes 306, 254/304, and 290

Bus route 263

Bus route 256

These routes will resume: