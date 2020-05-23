Sessions challenges Trump tweet

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Attorney General and current senate candidate Jeff Sessions is pushing back on a Presidential tweet. Friday night President Trump posted a tweet saying in part, “Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down,” because Sessions recused himself in the Russia investigation. The president went on to endorse Sessions Republican opponent Tommy Tuberville.

Late Friday night Sessions fired back with his own tweet saying in part “recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do.”