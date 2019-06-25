Secretary of State John Merrill announces campaign for US Senate

MONTGOMERY, AL – Secretary of State John H. Merrill announced Tuesday that he will be a Republican candidate for the United States Senate in 2020.

“Republicans need to nominate someone for the United States Senate who is a proven winner and who fights hard every day for our people,” stated Merrill.

“For five years I’ve been Alabama’s Secretary of State and have proven to be a winner for conservatives. I implemented America’s toughest voter ID law and made it easier to vote and harder to cheat, so I’ll work with President Trump to build the wall and stop illegals from cheating the system.”

“I slashed our office budget and saved Alabama taxpayers millions. I’ll do the same in Washington and oppose debt hikes and reckless spending in the swamp.”

“Alabama needs someone who will stand up to socialists AOC, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi, and I’ll do that, just like I did when I defeated the ACLU and liberal special interests.”

“Doug Jones does not represent our values and we need to replace him with someone who does. Republicans cannot afford to put forward another candidate who won’t win in November. I am a proven conservative winner and the only candidate who can beat liberal Doug Jones and give our Senate seat back to the people of Alabama.”

To find out more about John Merrill or to watch the campaign’s announcement video, visit www.JohnHMerrill.com.