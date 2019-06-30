Search for missing Montgomery boy ends in tragedy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The search for a missing Montgomery child has ended in a tragic, accidental drowning.

The Montgomery Police Department confirms seven-year-old Khalil West has been located and is deceased.

“We would like to thank you for assisting us with sharing and helping us look for missing child, Khalil West. We are deeply saddened to inform you that he has been located and was the victim of an accidental drowning. Out of consideration for the family no additional information is available at this time,” shared the Montgomery Police Department on their social media.

An AMBER Alert had been issued as The Montgomery Police Department tried to locate the seven-year-old who was seen last seen in the area of 1700 South Perry Street at around 3 PM Saturday afternoon.

Our prayers remain with family and friends.