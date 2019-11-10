Search for Aniah Blanchard receives support from Beth Holloway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the search for Aniah Blanchard continues, her family of Aniah Blanchard is receiving support from someone who has been in their place before.

Beth Holloway, whose daughter Natalee Holloway disappeared while on a class trip to Aruba in 2005, is assisting Texas Equusearch in trying to locate Blanchard, a 19-year-old Homewood native who disappeared from Auburn Oct. 24.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, was arrested Friday in Escambia County, Florida and has been charged with kidnapping Blanchard. Yazeed is currently in jail in Opelika. However, Blanchard has yet to be found.

On Saturday, Texas Equusearch posted photos of Holloway with staff as they put out ribbons in baby blue, Blanchard’s favorite color.

Beth Holloway, Natalie’s mom has joined in the search for Aniah Blanchard Posted by Texas EquuSearch – TXEQ on Saturday, November 9, 2019

Natalee Holloway had just graduated from Mountain Brook High School when she and her graduating class went on a trip to Aruba. Holloway disappeared during the trip. Her disappearance was covered around the world.

Holloway’s body has never been found, although she was legally declared dead back in 2012.

Since her daughter’s disappearance, Beth Holloway has become an advocate for missing children, founding the International Safe Travels Foundation to help inform people about safe travel tips, as well as the Natalee Holloway Resource Center, which provides educational resources to families of missing people.

Holloway declined to be interviewed for this story.

There is a reward of $105,000 for information on Blanchard’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Aniah Blanchard’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

LATEST STORIES