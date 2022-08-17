JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) — New attractions and the entertainment lineup for the Mississippi State Fair were announced Wednesday, Aug. 17 by the state’s department of agriculture.

Country music singer and 2011 American Idol winner Scotty McCreery will headline the entertainment along with platinum-selling rapper B.o.B. known for songs like “Airplanes” and “Nothin’ on You”.

80s R&B group Midnight Star and Grammy-winning Blues artist Bobby Rush will also perform on the main stage along with local musicians throughout the week. Performances are free with admission.

The Great American Wild West Show will be a new addition with daily shows at 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., and at 2 p.m. during the weekend. The show will be in the Mississippi Frontier Village with a petting zoo, train depot, rattlesnake show, pig races and pony rides.

A talent show takes place Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. in the Coliseum. A Little Miss Mississippi State Fair beauty pageant will be hosted for the first time on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m.

X-Treme Bull Riding Fall Nationals and the Tri-State Rodeo will return the first weekend of the fair. Carnival rides and games, fair food, livestock shows and the Zerbini Family Circus will also return. Other highlights include a fiddle and pretty cow contests.

The fair runs Thursday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 16 in Jackson. Gate admission is $5 per person. Free admission is offered 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on weekdays and to children younger than 7. Parking is $5 per car.



A new website features the full schedule.