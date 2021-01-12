Scottsboro Zaxby’s manager injured in shooting, one found dead after standoff ends in house fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – A manager at a Zaxby’s restaurant in Scottsboro was shot Monday night. Police say the unnamed person of interest was also involved in a standoff that led to a house fire.

Police say they found a man’s remains while conducting a search of the home that burned on Veterans Drive. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Scottsboro Police confirm that they were called to the business on John T. Reid PKWY around 9:35 p.m.

Officers say the manager was shot after going out the back door of the business to speak with a former employee. Police said the former employee shot at the victim several times, hitting him at least once.

Authorities say the person then ran away. Investigators went to a home on Veterans Drive to follow a lead about their main suspect. Police say a person barricaded themselves into the residence, during which time the home caught fire.

Scottsboro Fire Department was called to put out the fire.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation and the Alabama State Fire Marshalls Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and authorities say they are listed in critical condition.

A Sandra Kay Foods, Inc. dba Zaxby’s spokesperson shared a statement about the incident: