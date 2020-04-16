Scottsboro marina fire ruled an accident

A salvage crane shrouded in fog rises above a barge in a creek near the Tennessee River at the scene of a fatal marina fire at Scottsboro, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Crews already have removed at least two boats that burned at Jackson County Park Marina, and authorities say it could take several days to recover all 35 of the boats that burned in the blaze. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Investigators have determined that a fire which killed eight people at an Alabama marina earlier this year was an accident. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said in an email Wednesday that the blaze originated on one boat at Jackson County Park Marina. He says it was an accident, but state investigators couldn’t determine an exact cause.

The state fire marshal’s office investigated the fire but has yet to respond to a request for a full report. Fire erupted on a dock early on Jan. 27, and eight people died as wind blew the flames from one vessel to another. Five children were among the dead.