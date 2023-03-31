OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — At Opelousas High, an incident involving a school resource officer and a student resulted in the officer being placed on administrative leave while the Opelousas Police Department investigates the complaint.

News 10 spoke with the student’s father who said that he is worried about his son after alleging a resource officer at Opelousas High tried to molest him. He said that his son who is in the eleventh grade called him after the incident took place in the school’s bathroom.

“He was like I was in the bathroom and when I was coming out the bathroom, a school officer came in the bathroom while I was in there and when I was trying to leave out the bathroom, the officer grabbed my arm and he asked me if I liked him.”

The father told News 10 that his son told him the officer kept asking him inappropriate questions before he was able to get away.

“He asked me if I like him in another way. And I told him again no sir and then he turned around and asked me if I wanted to grab his private.”

He said that he is beyond frustrated with the situation because his son and family have been deeply affected by this. He told News 10 that he’s reached out to the Sheriff’s Office, the Opelousas School Board, and is currently trying to get as much help for his son as he can.

News 10 also reached out to the Opelousas Police Department where Police Chief Graig LeBlanc said, “If an employee of the department commits an infraction, it’s investigated just as fairly as any other crime or investigation they conduct.”

LeBlanc also said that the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

“That officer has been placed on administrative leave. That is not a form of termination. That is a process that we have to take while we’re conducting this investigation.”

The father also said that he doesn’t know what to do but just wants to make sure this does not happen to any other child. He said he just needs to know what can be done to prevent this from happening again.

Chief LeBlanc told News 10 that his department will continue to investigate as they ensure every detail is taken seriously.