School janitor surprised with new car

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (CNN/WKRG) — Sometimes being a janitor is a thankless job.

But not for an Alabama man who has made a big impression on the school he cleans and his community.

So much so, he’s on the receiving end of a big gift — a new car.

The surprise set-up was perfect and it paid off.

Kinnie Morris walked in the lobby at Jim Pearson Elementary School bewildered.

He was clueless on what the commotion was all about until teacher Ellen Price revealed the real surprise.

“We got together to get you a new car,” Price said.

A new, used car is on the way to replace the old clunker Morris is driving now.

The reason behind it all is the school found out Kinnie Morris was having trouble making doctor appointments and sometimes to work.

“This school truly would not run as efficiently or as much fun without Kinnie,” Price said.

“I was completely shocked because I didn’t know… I thought it was for somebody else,” Morris said.

Morris has been sweeping his way in the hearts of countless children who have come and gone for the past 24 years.

“They don’t forget me, i don’t forget them,” Morris said. “Some of them, I give them nicknames.”

Kinnie Morris even had a nickname for his own vehicle — ‘White Lightning’ or it used to be. After all, it has close to 290,000 miles on it.

It was time to trade in the old and roll in the new set of wheels before long, but there is no trading an original in Kinnie Morris. One of a kind beloved and cherished at Jim Pearson Elementary.

The school’s GoFundMe account has raised almost $8,000 so far.

If you would like to help, click here.