D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — One south Mississippi casino is rewarding its employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine with a few extra bucks.

The Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville is offering its workers $150 for each vaccine they receive, meaning they can earn up to $300 with the two-dose options.

The casino says it’s an effort to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry.