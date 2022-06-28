BILOXI, Ms., (WKRG) — Scammers claiming to be Biloxi Police officers are calling residents and demanding money, according to a news release from the Biloxi Police Department.

Police said the scammers tell people they have warrants for unpaid fines or other documents that require immediate attention. Scammers threaten people with arrest unless they transfer money by cashier check, third party service like CashApp or they purchase a prepaid debit card.

Police said scammers use a variety of tactics to sound credible, including identifying as law enforcement. They give badge numbers, case numbers, even real names of officers. Scammers may also disguise their phone numbers to have Caller ID show them as calling from an agency.

According to a press release, “The Biloxi Police Department would like to remind the public, officers with the agency will never ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank information for any purpose and not to divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.”