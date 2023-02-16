NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Clark County grand jury charged Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three others Wednesday in connection with a February 2022 incident at a Las Vegas nightclub.

The charges include conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The indictment was first reported by David Charns, investigative reporter at KLAS news in Las Vegas.

Kamara’s attorney confirmed the indictment and issued the following statement:

“The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara. He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident.”

Kamara could face NFL discipline in regards to the incident, even if he is cleared of any wrongdoing.

Darnell Greene, the victim, filed a lawsuit in Louisiana that includes images, video, and audio recordings.

“Immediately after the vicious beating, Kamara bragged about it with a member of his group, stating, “I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard,” the lawsuit reads.

A judge set a court date for March 2.