Rozlyn Greene, the 9-year-old Glencoe girl who fought cancer with a smile, dies

GLENCOE, Ala. (WIAT) –UPDATE (9/13/19): It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Rozlyn Greene has passed away. Her father, Ben Greene shared the news Thursday through a social media post, stating,

My baby girl won her fight and received the ultimate reward…God wins! Ben Greene

Original Story: On Saturday afternoon, Ben and Lauren Greene gathered in the family den of their Glencoe home. They were joined by their five children in a game of Uno.

It’s not every day you get to play cards with a hometown hero who just returned home.

“She’s a rock star,” said Ben, referring to his 9-year-old daughter Rozlyn. “Rozlyn is a warrior. That’s the only way [I can describe her]. Absolutely my definition of a warrior.”

A warrior who dances and giggles when faced with adversity. A warrior fighting her most difficult battle with a smile.

Photo courtesy of Ben Greene

Rozlyn has been spending most of the last eight months in the hospital fighting a rare mutation of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. In that eight-month span, she’s been home three weeks.

It’s been a long road.

“We were at St. Jude’s and we got bad news and they told us her cancer was still there,” Ben said Greene. “And [Rozlyn] laid her head in her momma’s lap and cried.”

Photo courtesy of Ben Greene

But then, in an instant, it was back. That vibrancy. That smile.

“When we got up and walked out of there, she was laughing and giggling and we walked down the hallway and she was smacking daddy like she always was (sic.),” Ben said.

On Friday, that giggling girl finally came home, escorted by a column of Police and Sheriff vehicles as hundreds cheered her on.

Video of students gathering outside Emma Sansom Middle School waiting for Rozlyn’s escort to drive by (Courtesy of the #TeamRozlyn Facebook Page)

“It was so many people. People at schools, people on the side of the road,” Lauren said.

“There were people in their cars honking,” Ben said.

It was all an effort to welcome that brave warrior home.

The Greene family told CBS 42 they’ve learned something from Rozlyn’s journey: whether it’s a dance, a smile, or even a family game of Uno, every second with a child is worth treasuring.

“No matter what it is they are asking you to do, don’t take those moments for granted,” Ben said. “Because, you never know if you’ll get them back.”

Photo of the Greene family

(Courtesy of Ben Greene)

As Rozlyn continues to fight childhood cancer, her family has started selling “#TeamRozlyn” merchandise to help support families currently going through the same struggle. The merchandising page can be found here.