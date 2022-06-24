JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on Friday, June 24 that legalized abortion nationwide. What does that mean for Mississippi?

The court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, upheld a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Justice Samuel Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned.

The opinion comes from the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Mississippi is one of several states that enacted a ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

Some states, including Mississippi, have passed “trigger laws,” which would automatically ban or severely limit abortion in the event that Roe is overturned.

Mississippi’s attorney general can now take steps to reaffirm the court’s ruling. Then, the trigger laws would have to be approved in both the Mississippi House and Senate Chambers.

“Roe v. Wade is now behind us, consigned to the list of infamous cases that collapsed under the weight of their errors. This decision is a victory not only for women and children, but for the Court itself. I commend the Court for restoring constitutional principle and returning this important issue to the American people,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.).

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) would make the final decision to sign bills into law, prohibiting abortion in Mississippi.

“Despite what some may claim, Mississippi’s objective was never simply to win a court case – it’s been to create a culture of life across the country. Our state seeks to be pro-life in every sense of the word – supporting mothers and children through policies of compassion and working to ensure that every baby has a forever family that loves them,” said Reeves.