Robert Bentley, ex-Alabama governor who left office amid sex scandal, opens new office

by: Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama governor who resigned amid a sex scandal has opened a new dermatology office.

The Tuscaloosa News reports former Gov. Robert Bentley’s new location opened Friday in Tuscaloosa. He previously practiced in another site.

Bentley is a longtime dermatologist who entered politics in 2003 and became governor in 2010. In 2016, he was accused of having an extramarital affair with a key staffer and using public resources to cover it up. He resigned from office in the following year as part of a deal in which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign-finance violations, agreed to never hold public office and had to forfeit about $36,000 from his campaign account.

An Alabama House Judiciary Committee report stated Bentley texted heart-eye emojis to Rebekah Caldwell Mason using his ex-wife’s iPad and threatened the first lady’s staff to keep the affair secret.

