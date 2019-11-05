Ribbon-cutting at new Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Aviation Board host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport terminal.

Congressman Cedric Richmond is joined by Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Hon. Michael Bagneris, Board Chair, New Orleans Aviation Board, Kevin Dolliole, Director, New Orleans Aviation Board, as well as Local, State, and Federal Officials.

Click here to watch the full, 80 minute, ribbon-cutting ceremony.