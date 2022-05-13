METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Investigators are working to find the person responsible after a Pit Bull Terrier was found barely alive under a New Orleans-area bridge.

A construction found the dog, now appropriately named “Hope,” in a kennel under the Clearview Overpass in Jefferson Parish. She was too weak to stand when she was rescued.

Chief investigators with the Jefferson Protection Animal Welfare Services (JPAWS) say despite their many years of animal services, they were shocked to see Hope’s condition.

Around-the-clock work from veterinarians at the Metairie Small Animal Hospital is being done to help save Hope’s life. Those wishing to donate to Hope’s care can donate can call Metairie Small Animal Hospital at 504-835-4266 and ask for Shawn Olsen, who is overseeing Hope’s account.

In the meantime, detectives have also started to Hope Reward Fund to locate the person responsible for Hope’s condition. A reward of $1,500 has been offered.

“Hope’s life hangs in the balance, and we are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible for causing Hope’s suffering. We are also very grateful to the professionals at JPAWS who responded so quickly and efficiently. Without their quick response, Hope likely would have not lasted more than a few more hours.”